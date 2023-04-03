National Presto Industries, Inc. announces defense contract option award

National Presto Industries, Inc.
National Presto Industries, Inc.(WEAU)
By PRESS RELEASE
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES, INC. PRESS RELEASE) - National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPK) announced today that on March 31, 2023, the U.S. Army awarded AMTEC Corporation, its wholly-owned subsidiary, option awards totaling $88.0 million under year two (Government Fiscal Year (FY) 2023) of AMTEC’s current five-year 40mm systems contract. The option award is for high and low velocity tactical cartridges and high velocity training cartridges, with deliveries scheduled to begin in 2024 and continue into early 2026. Combined with Government FY22 awards, the total value of the current five-year 40mm systems contract is $157.8 million.

National Presto Industries, Inc. operates in three business segments. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs and sells small household appliances and pressure cookers under the PRESTO® brand name. The segment is recognized as an innovator of new products. The Defense segment manufactures a variety of products, including medium caliber training and tactical ammunition, energetic ordnance items, fuzes, cartridge cases, and metal parts. The Safety segment offers fire extinguishers, carbon monoxide detectors, and systems that provide early warning of conditions that, if not corrected, would cause significant losses.

This release contains “forward looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions, that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results and those presently anticipated or projected. In addition to the factors discussed above, other important risk factors are delineated in the Company’s various SEC filings.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities released convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh's mug shot after he was booked into prison.
Alex Murdaugh moved to protective custody at maximum security prison
Police lights
Man arrested after multi-county vehicle pursuit
FILE IMAGE
Part of roof collapses at Rice Lake business
Antoine Suggs is found guilty of four counts of intentional homicide.
Man guilty of killing four people found dead in Dunn Co.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
74-year-old man dead after Dunn County fire

Latest News

The Sparks' garage was leveled following Friday's severe weather.
Update: Multiple tornadoes confirmed in southern Wisconsin on March 31
Dunn County Sheriff
Sheriff’s Office identifies 74-year-old man dead after Dunn County fire
Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates Republican-backed Dan Kelly and Democratic-supported Janet...
Wisconsin: What to expect on election night
Chippewa Falls Police Department
Chippewa Falls introducing new parking program