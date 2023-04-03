EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate the Physical Therapy Department at Clark County Rehabilitation for the Sunshine Award. I had my knees replaced and I went there for therapy. They did a great job, not just helping me get back to walking, but they also listened to anything I asked about my recovery. They became good friends.

Cindy Fiedler

