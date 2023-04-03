Sheriff’s Office: 27 years since the disappearance of Sara Bushland

WASHBURN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - It has been 27 years since the disappearance of Sara Bushland, according to a social post via the Washburn County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page.

The social post states in part quote, “April 3, 2023 marks 27 years since the disappearance of Sara Bushland. Sara was 15 years old when she was last seen getting off the school bus at her home on County Highway E, outside of Spooner. Sara’s case remains an ongoing investigation.”

The social post says that anyone with information about Bushland’s case is asked to contact the Washburn County Sheriff’s Office tipline at (715) 468-2720 or by emailing tipline@co.washburn.wi.us.

