Sheriff’s Office identifies 74-year-old man dead after Dunn County fire

Dunn County Sheriff(Jeff Ralph | WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOWN OF RED CEDAR, Wis. (WEAU) - The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office has identified the 74-year-old man dead after a house fire in the Town of Red Cedar.

The man is identified as Jerome Gassert.

According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters responded to a call for a fire at a house in the N5700 block of County Trunk Highway E around 2:30 p.m. The sheriff said when firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.

Firefighters found a 74-year-old man in the home. He died at the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

