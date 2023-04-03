“Tossing High for CRI” Cornhole Tournament

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - An event called, “Tossing High for CRI” is a cornhole tournament to benefit Chippewa River Industries.

The event will be held Saturday, April 22 at Loopy’s Grill & Saloon in Chippewa Falls. Registration and practice starts at 10 a.m. with the first bags flying at 11 a.m.

There are competitive and non-competitive divisions.

Cost is $50 per team. Registration is available on Scoreholio and www.crind.org

The mission of Chippewa River Industries is to empower individuals to achieve their highest level of independence in the community.

Proceeds from the tournament will fund two smart boards to complement training opportunities, as well as financial grant opportunities to individuals with disabilities who CRI serves.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.