Tracking another large spring storm for this first full week of April

By Darren Maier
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Our first 50 degree day of the year finally materialized in the Chippewa Valley today, coming with some afternoon sunshine and stronger southerly winds. A cold front has now passed through however, shifting winds to the west which will lighten tonight. A few clouds will also be moving through as temperatures drop down near or just below freezing by morning. The new work week will get off to a dry start while some clouds will also be in the area. Winds will be lighter as high pressure pushes to our south and another weak cold front sits to our west. It will be a bit cooler, but we should still see seasonable temperatures for early April with highs in the 40s, with some 50s in southern areas.

Clouds increase Monday out ahead of another front.
Clouds increase Monday out ahead of another front.(weau)

Monday night into early Tuesday the next large storm system will be organizing as it tracks into the Central Plains. The storm will nearly mimic the previous one from late last week, bringing heavy snow to the north and west of the track, with rain and thunderstorms to the east and south. For us, the main difference will be a track more to the north and ultimately cutting to our west. The result will be a milder scenario and mostly rain. An associated warm front will be lifting up from the south through the day, making for a cloudy and windier day. Sometime in the afternoon we are likely to see at least scattered precipitation arrive, which may start off as a wintry mix, but will transition to just rain showers as temperatures rise up around 40. Northern areas may stay in the mix until sometime Tuesday night before temperatures rise as milder air pushes northward with the storm. Scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms will be possible into Wednesday but the widespread heavy rain like the previous storm is not expected, as overall rainfall amounts look to remain below a half inch for most places. Temperatures may be up near 50 early Wednesday before a strong cold front passes, shifting winds and dropping temperatures through the 40s. A few more scattered rain and snow showers will be possible into the early evening before drying out. The windy weather should continue on Thursday as the storm departs into Canada and colder air remains with highs staying mostly in the 30s. A large high pressure system will then take over by Friday, before sliding away into the Easter weekend. Temperatures look to warm up nicely with the return of at least some 50s and possibly 60s before it’s over.

