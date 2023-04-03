Wisconsin’s Senators endorse Supreme Court candidates

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With the spring election Tuesday, Wisconsin’s two senators are speaking out about who they want to see on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Earlier Monday, Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin endorsed Judge Janet Protasiewicz, stating she is the best candidate to return fairness and impartiality back to the state.

“Judge Janet Protasiewicz is the best candidate to return fairness and impartiality back to the Wisconsin Supreme Court. I’m proud to support her in this race, because Wisconsinites deserve a court that follows the law, gives every case a fair hearing, and protects the rights guaranteed to everyone in our state. Today, extreme members of the court are more concerned with advancing their own political agenda, not upholding our laws. I know Judge Janet Protasiewicz will bring common sense back to the court,” Senator Tammy Baldwin said in a statement.

In response, Republican Senator Ron Johnson announced he is backing Judge Dan Kelly.

Johnson says it’s important to understand what the role of a state judge is.

Sen. Johnson said in part quote, “A judge’s role is not to make law. A judge rules to apply the law, not alter it. And, you know, that’s certainly what I accept when I confirm judges for the court.”

