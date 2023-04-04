46 cats found in hoarding situation in Monroe County

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire County Humane Association says it helped with a hoarding case out of Monroe County Monday.

ECCHA said in a Facebook post that there were 46 cats living in one home. ECCHA was able to take in 11 male and female cats and the rest were taken to other shelters. ECCHA says the cats are settling in and will be seen by a vet this week. Once they are deemed healthy, they will be up for adoption.

ECCHA says the average cost to care for a cat is $15 per day, and if all of these cats stay for a full week, the total will be $1,155. If you would like to help donate, click here and put “transfer kitties” in the notes.

