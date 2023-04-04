60-year-old man dead after being hit by vehicle in St. Croix County

By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in St. Croix County.

According to a media release from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received a report around 2:33 a.m. on March 27, 2023, in regard to a person that had been brought in by family members to Westfields Hospital in New Richmond.

The media release from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office says the person had suffered injuries from a motor vehicle crash, and was pronounced dead at the hospital by the St. Croix County Medical Examiner. Investigation shows that 60-year-old Michael Smith of New Richmond, Wis., had been fatally hurt after being hit by a vehicle. The incident occurred in the area of 160th Avenue near 75th Street, in Somerset Township.

According to the media release from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, the incident represents the second traffic fatality recorded by St. Croix County in 2023. The incident is under investigation.

