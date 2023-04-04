EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I want to give a Sunshine Award to Alan Przybylski. Al means a lot to many people. He is extra special to my family because after my husband passed away from cancer, Al was assigned as a mentor for my 8-year-old son, through school. Al and Max became best buddies and even though we moved to a different but nearby community, Al has continued to be a constant buddy and role model for Max. Al and his wife, Val, have become such an important part of our lives and they have made my kids so happy so many times. Al is a special guy and even though he has many obligations, he continues to include us in his life. We can’t imagine life without him and his wife, Val.

Jennifer Acker

