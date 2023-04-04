Another large spring storm moves in Tuesday, with increasing rain chances and wind

Clouds will continue to increase tonight as a weak front slides through from the west. Temperatures will be slow to drop through the 30s, getting down near that freezing mark to start off Tuesday. Another upper low will be tracking through the Rockies and into the Plains, leading to the development of the latest storm system that will track northeastward into the Upper Midwest. The result will be increasing chances for some rain on Tuesday. The day will start off dry with a cloudy sky. As an associated warm front with the low moves northward, scattered rain will develop while lifting through Western Wisconsin into the afternoon. Temperatures to the north may be cold enough to support a wintry mix of rain/sleet/snow but overall impacts should be minor. Meanwhile, breezy east and northeast winds will really increase, becoming blustery with gusts to 40 mph into Tuesday night. Daytime highs will hover near 40, but after dropping a few degrees, should actually rise at night as the low lifts closer from the south.

Another large spring storm works into the Midwest (weau)

The storm will be very similar in strength and size to last week’s severe weather producer, with many of the same areas under the threat for damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes. That area will stretch from Southern Wisconsin down towards the Gulf Coast. The track of this storm will be a bit farther north however, pushing the wintry component more to the north and west. This will put areas from Northern Minnesota through the Dakotas under the greatest risk for heavy snow accumulations, while we see mainly rain. We may see at least a few scattered thunderstorms move through Tuesday night as the low tracks closer to us, but these would likely remain below severe limits for most of our area, with just heavy rain and perhaps some hail. Widespread heavy rainfall is not expected and a dry slot should work in for the rest of the night as the storm tracks overhead and then to our north. Total rainfall this go around will be less, with most places staying below an inch. As the storm lifts into Canada it will mostly dry out, but a few scattered rain and wet snow showers may linger into Wednesday. Temperatures will top out close to 50 early on, before dropping through the 40s as the upper low arrives. Winds will have shifted to the west and southwest but will remain on the stronger side even into Thursday. The weather will be dry for the last few days of the week with mixed sun and clouds. After a cool day in the 30s Thursday, we will start to warm up again into Friday. The trend will continue into the Easter weekend and widespread highs in the milder 50s and 60s are likely, though yet another front may bring some showers our way at some point Sunday.

