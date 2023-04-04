Bags for Benefit fundraiser held in Menomonie

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Menomonie Area Chamber and Visitor Center Young Professionals hosted its second annual Bags for Benefit fundraiser Monday.

Nearly 20 teams played in a double elimination style corn hole tournament at Lucette Brewing Company.

“Our Young Professionals group focuses a third on kind of social networking building connections, a third on community service and giving back as well as a third on professional development. So this is that third of giving back and being able to promote to the community. And those young professionals really are building their understanding of the nonprofits in our area. And we know that the community service is just a really important aspect of that,” said Menomonie Area Chamber and Visitor Center CEO Ashley Demuth.

A $500 check from the fundraiser was presented to the Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley - Menomonie Center.

