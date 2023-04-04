Bags for Benefit fundraiser held in Menomonie

By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Menomonie Area Chamber and Visitor Center Young Professionals hosted its second annual Bags for Benefit fundraiser Monday.

Nearly 20 teams played in a double elimination style corn hole tournament at Lucette Brewing Company.

“Our Young Professionals group focuses a third on kind of social networking building connections, a third on community service and giving back as well as a third on professional development. So this is that third of giving back and being able to promote to the community. And those young professionals really are building their understanding of the nonprofits in our area. And we know that the community service is just a really important aspect of that,” said Menomonie Area Chamber and Visitor Center CEO Ashley Demuth.

A $500 check from the fundraiser was presented to the Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley - Menomonie Center.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities released convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh's mug shot after he was booked into prison.
Alex Murdaugh moved to protective custody at maximum security prison
Police lights
Man arrested after multi-county vehicle pursuit
FILE IMAGE
Part of roof collapses at Rice Lake business
Antoine Suggs is found guilty of four counts of intentional homicide.
Man guilty of killing four people found dead in Dunn Co.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
74-year-old man dead after Dunn County fire

Latest News

SportScene 13 - Monday (4/3/23)
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (4/3/23)
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (4/3/23)
bags for benefit
Bags For Benefit Fundraiser
parking system
Parking Ticket System Upgrade in Chippewa Falls