EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Businesses learn about the importance of research during conference at UWEC

The Wisconsin Technology Council hosted a panel of speakers on how businesses can take advantage of research talent.

This conference happening just over a week before the National Conference on Undergraduate Research. That conference will be held at University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire from April 13-15, and will host more than 4,000 students and faculty researchers from eleven different countries.

“Eau Claire really is one of the leading undergraduate research universities in the region in the Midwest. It really was a feather in the university’s cap to attract the national convention here. And I think it really demonstrates that people have faith in the excellence of the work that is taking place in Eau Claire,” Tom Still, Wisconsin Technology Council, said.

Tuesday’s event included speakers from the University who have worked with student researchers, as well as business associates from companies such as Silver Spring Foods and WPC Technologies.

