DR. CHRIS LONGBELLA AND HSHS SACRED HEART BIRTHING CENTER

EAU CLAIRE, Wis.

We just had our 4th baby at HSHS Sacred Heart with Dr. Longbella and the Women and Infant’s Center. We had exceptional care from all of the nurses at the hospital and D. Longbella. They are so sweet and make you feel right at home, Dr. Longbella and the Sacred Heart birthing nurses go above and beyond to care for mom and baby. Thank you all so much for such a great experience.

Mason and Skylar May

