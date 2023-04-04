Eau Claire Male Chorus presents: Brothers Sing On
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Male Chorus is holding its 77th Reunion Concert called “Brothers Sing On”, Saturday, April 15 at 7:00 p.m. at Regis High School Auditorium.
Guests at the concert include the Chippewa Valley Boys Choir.
Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door
Those under 12 are free.
Tickets are available at Festival Foods or here
Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.