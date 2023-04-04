Eau Claire Male Chorus presents: Brothers Sing On

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Male Chorus is holding its 77th Reunion Concert called “Brothers Sing On”, Saturday, April 15 at 7:00 p.m. at Regis High School Auditorium.

Guests at the concert include the Chippewa Valley Boys Choir.

Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door

Those under 12 are free.

Tickets are available at Festival Foods or here

