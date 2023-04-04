Eau Claire man accused of possessing child pornography

According to the criminal complaint, Authorities received a Cyber Tip in Nov. 2022. According...
According to the criminal complaint, Authorities received a Cyber Tip in Nov. 2022. According to the Cyber Tip, Dropbox reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a Dropbox user uploaded four videos of suspected child pornography to their Dropbox account on October 21, 2022(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is accused of possessing child pornography.

A criminal complaint shows 32-year-old Michael Kirby is facing six charges of possession of child pornography.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities received a Cyber Tip in Nov. 2022. According to the Cyber Tip, Dropbox reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a Dropbox user uploaded four videos of suspected child pornography to their Dropbox account on Oct. 21, 2022.

The criminal complaint says Kirby was confronted with the videos of child pornography. Kirby said that he has a pornography addiction. After a conversation Kirby indicated he was looking for child pornography.

According to information in the criminal complaint, Kirby said that he and a person he was chatting with moved over to Snapchat and he would pay this person $20 via Apple pay for 20 videos. Kirby said he initially saved the videos to his gallery on his phone then individually moved the videos to his Dropbox account. Kirby indicated as he was looking at the video thumbnails, he realized these types of videos were not for him.

The criminal complaint says a detective asked what the ages were of the children and Kirby said between six and seven years old. Kirby said that he used his phone for this conversation and there was a total of 20 videos of child pornography.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SARA BUSHLAND
Sheriff’s Office: 27 years since the disappearance of Sara Bushland
Man accused of pointing gun at people
Man accused of pointing gun at children
Maine officials said a woman was injured after she was attacked by a cow on a trail.
Officials: Jogger injured in cattle attack, owner faces possible charges
Dunn County Sheriff
Sheriff’s Office identifies 74-year-old man dead after Dunn County fire
Amara, Sophie and Cecelia were just 11, 8 and 5-years-old at the time of their deaths.
Grief to grace: Wisconsin mother writes book honoring murdered daughters

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (4/4/23)
Veterans Urged To Review Benefits
Veterans Urged To Review Benefits (4/4/23)
Madeline Kingsbury
Winona Police Department gives update on endangered missing person
Face masks
Mayo Clinic to drop mask requirement in most clinics