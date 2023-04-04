Eau Claire man accused of possessing child pornography

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is accused of possessing child pornography.

A criminal complaint shows 32-year-old Michael Kirby is facing six charges of possession of child pornography.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities received a Cyber Tip in Nov. 2022. According to the Cyber Tip, Dropbox reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a Dropbox user uploaded four videos of suspected child pornography to their Dropbox account on Oct. 21, 2022.

The criminal complaint says Kirby was confronted with the videos of child pornography. Kirby said that he has a pornography addiction. After a conversation Kirby indicated he was looking for child pornography.

According to information in the criminal complaint, Kirby said that he and a person he was chatting with moved over to Snapchat and he would pay this person $20 via Apple pay for 20 videos. Kirby said he initially saved the videos to his gallery on his phone then individually moved the videos to his Dropbox account. Kirby indicated as he was looking at the video thumbnails, he realized these types of videos were not for him.

The criminal complaint says a detective asked what the ages were of the children and Kirby said between six and seven years old. Kirby said that he used his phone for this conversation and there was a total of 20 videos of child pornography.

