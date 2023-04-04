Eau Claire man arrested for probation violation

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An arrest was made in Eau Claire Tuesday for a probation violation.

The Eau Claire Police Department says Justin Boerger of Eau Claire was arrested after officers got a tip that he was near the Walgreens on Hastings Way. The Department says Boerger has made comments in the past about not going back to jail and has said “they will have to kill me first.”

Officers found Boerger in the WEAU parking lot and placed him under arrest.

Boerger is known to carry guns, which is the reason so many officers responded to the scene. The Police Department has not reported on if he had a weapon on him at the time of arrest.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.