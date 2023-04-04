Eau Claire man arrested for probation violation

Eau Claire Police Department
Eau Claire Police Department(weau)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An arrest was made in Eau Claire Tuesday for a probation violation.

The Eau Claire Police Department says Justin Boerger of Eau Claire was arrested after officers got a tip that he was near the Walgreens on Hastings Way. The Department says Boerger has made comments in the past about not going back to jail and has said “they will have to kill me first.”

Officers found Boerger in the WEAU parking lot and placed him under arrest.

Boerger is known to carry guns, which is the reason so many officers responded to the scene. The Police Department has not reported on if he had a weapon on him at the time of arrest.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SARA BUSHLAND
Sheriff’s Office: 27 years since the disappearance of Sara Bushland
Man accused of pointing gun at people
Man accused of pointing gun at children
Maine officials said a woman was injured after she was attacked by a cow on a trail.
Officials: Jogger injured in cattle attack, owner faces possible charges
Dunn County Sheriff
Sheriff’s Office identifies 74-year-old man dead after Dunn County fire
Amara, Sophie and Cecelia were just 11, 8 and 5-years-old at the time of their deaths.
Grief to grace: Wisconsin mother writes book honoring murdered daughters

Latest News

Face masks
Mayo Clinic to drop mask requirement in most clinics
(Source: MGN)
Twins home opener postponed a day due to weather
th
Tossing High for CRI Interview (4/03/23)
46 cats taken in hoarding case
46 cats found in hoarding situation in Monroe County