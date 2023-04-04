Marshfield Clinic Health System to begin recruitment for cancer institute study

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Clinic Health System has started recruitment for the National Cancer Institute Connect for Cancer Prevention Study™ at Marshfield Medical Center-Weston.

“Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the U.S. While much progress in treatments has been made, the number of people who will develop cancer is expected to rise in the next 10 years as the population ages and lifestyles and behaviors change,” said Stephen J. Chanock, M.D., Director of NCI’s Division of Cancer Epidemiology and Genetics.

Marshfield Clinic Health System is one of nine healthcare systems across the country participating in this cutting-edge research. Together, these healthcare systems and the NCI seek to recruit 200,000 eligible adults over the next five years to participate in the study.

“Marshfield Clinic Health System aims to recruit 7,600 patients who are between the ages of 40 and 65 and have no history of cancer to participate in this important study,” said Robert Greenlee, Ph.D., M.P.H., Connect principal investigator and senior research scientist at Marshfield Clinic Research Institute. “The burden of cancer on our communities and families remains very high. Connect will create a platform of research for years to come that we expect will reduce this burden by uncovering ways to prevent cancer, detect it earlier when it’s more treatable, and improve the health of cancer survivors.”

Connect is a long-term study. It takes time to understand the causes of cancer, so participants are asked to take part in the study for many years and be asked to complete online health surveys a few times a year as well as provide samples every two to three years. Safeguards for privacy and confidentiality will be in place to protect participants’ data and biological samples.

“The Connect for Cancer Prevention Study will explore novel and emerging exposures that may affect cancer risk. This study will change the future of cancer prevention,” said Montserrat Garcia-Closas, M.D, Dr.P.H., Deputy Director of NCI’s DCEG and Connect Principal Investigator.

Through Connect, NCI researchers hope to identify factors that could affect cancer risk and other health outcomes. These findings have the potential to influence public health and cancer prevention guidance for years to come. Participants in Connect will be a part of a community representing diverse places and backgrounds to ensure everyone can benefit from the discoveries.

To learn more about the Connect for Cancer Prevention Study, visit cancer.gov/connectstudy.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.