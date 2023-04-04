Monroe County Sheriff’s Office concerned about increase in child drug cases

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says it has seen a dramatic increase in children in possession of THC or vape smoking devices.

It says the children are in elementary school, middle school, and high school, including children as young as 8 years-old. The sheriff’s office says its department, along with local police departments have also seen an increase in the amount of calls for service to respond to homes with parents having difficulties with their children under the influence of THC or other drugs.

The sheriff’s office says it has conducted multiple search warrants in the last month, with seizures of THC and THC smoking devices that have been associated with deliveries at local schools. Two 15 year-old juveniles were also referred to juvenile court for possession with the intent to deliver THC charges. One of the 15 year-old juveniles was in possession of more than a pound of marijuana, and the other was in possession of 53 THC filled vape cartridges and 16 used THC vape cartridges.

The sheriff’s office says it takes all illegal drug use in the community seriously. “Our hope is that the youth of our community that have decided to start down the road of selling and using illegal drugs can be reformed so that the tragedies that we see related to illegal drug use will not continue into the next generation. This cannot be done without the community as a whole working together.”

