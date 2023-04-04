Ride the bus for free on election day

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Tuesday is election day, and if you need a ride to the polls, you’re in luck.

Eau Claire Transit is offering free rides to the polls thanks to the Local Drivers Union ATU 1310. You can visit ECBus.org to plan your trip to the polls. If you’re new to Eau Claire Transit and need a little help planning your trip, call during office hours (M-F 7:30-4p) at 715-839-5111.

To find your polling place, click here.

