I would like to nominate Samantha Solomakos for the Sunshine Award. Sam the night nurse took wonderful care of my father, Roger. She was compassionate and caring and took time to make our family understand what was happening with his health. My father raved about her care and we could tell nursing was truly her passion.

Linda Buckingham

