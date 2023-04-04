Twins home opener postponed a day due to weather

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, MN (NEWS RELEASE) -The Minnesota Twins have announced that their 2023 Home Opener game, scheduled for Thursday, April 6 at 3:10 p.m. against the Houston Astros at Target Field, has been postponed to Friday, April 7 due to the upcoming weather forecast, which calls for snow and cold temperatures Wednesday night into Thursday morning, followed by sunshine and 50 degrees on Friday.

The game, and all of the Twins’ Home Opener festivities, will now occur on Friday’s previously-scheduled off-day, following the same timeline: Breakfast on the Plaza from 6:00 to 9:00 a.m., gates opening at 1:00 p.m. and first pitch between the Twins and Astros at 3:10 p.m. CT.

Home Opener Tickets Still Available

Tickets for the Twins’ Friday, April 7 Home Opener game against Houston remain available for purchase, starting at $15, via twins.com, by calling 612-33-TWINS or 1-800-33-TWINS, or in-person at the Target Field Ticket Office.

Ticket Policies

All fans holding tickets to the originally-scheduled Thursday, April 6 game can utilize their tickets for admission into the Friday, April 7 rescheduled Home Opener without taking any further action.

Tickets for postponed games are not subject to refunds. Exchange policies for tickets purchased directly from the Minnesota Twins for the originally-scheduled Thursday, April 6 game are below:

Twins Season Ticket Holders with tickets to the originally-scheduled Thursday, April 6 game can exchange for any available 2023 Twins regular season home game through the My Tickets Exchange program, starting now.

All ticket exchanges must be completed by Friday, April 7 at 1:00 p.m. CT (please note that exchanges cannot be made in the MLB Ballpark app.)

Single-Game Ticket Purchasers with tickets to the originally-scheduled April 6 game purchased directly from the Minnesota Twins may utilize the value of their tickets to exchange into any future 2023 Twins regular season home game (subject to ticket availability).

Single-game purchasers can exchange their tickets online at twins.com/mytickets , starting now. All tickets must be exchanged into the same game, all ticket exchanges are final and must be completed in one transaction, and all ticket exchanges must be completed by Friday, April 7 at 1:00 p.m. CT (please note that exchanges cannot be made via the MLB Ballpark app).

Group and Hospitality Ticket Purchasers will be contacted by their account representative.

Complimentary Tickets are valid for the Friday, April 7 rescheduled game only.

Minnesota Twins 2023 Home Opener Presented by Your Local Northland Ford Dealers

The Twins will celebrate the return of baseball to downtown Minneapolis and Target Field with a full day of festivities as part of the 2023 Home Opener presented by Your Local Northland Ford Dealers, now on Friday, April 7.

Pregame Ceremonies (in order):

Fans are invited to join the Twins for Breakfast on the Plaza (6:00 to 9:00 a.m.) and drive, walk or bike down 7th Street to grab a free ballpark breakfast, possibly win Twins Opening Weekend tickets, receive rally towels (while supplies last) from Bally Sports North , and hear live music from DJ Mad Mardigan , along with cut-ins from News Talk 830 WCCO .

The Twins’ mural celebrating Women in Baseball will be officially unveiled outside Town Ball Tavern prior to gates opening.

Target Field’s gates will be officially opened for the 2023 season at 1:00 p.m.

The first 20,000 fans in attendance will receive the Twins’ new “TC” hat courtesy of Your Local Northland Ford Dealers.

Both teams will be introduced along the foul lines, with on-field pyrotechnics accompanying the Twins’ Home Opener starting lineup.

An In Memoriam video and moment of silence will pay tribute to those whom we have lost this past offseason. The Twins will reserve a scout seat behind home plate in memory of Mike Radcliff , the club’s beloved Vice President, Player Personnel and member of two scouting halls of fame, who passed away in February after a courageous three-year battle with cancer.

100-year-old World War II veteran , Technical Sergeant Don Halverson , will raise the American flag inside Gate 34 as part of the Salute to America presented by Thomson Reuters. Twins Season Ticket Holders will unfurl a second, giant American flag on the field.

The National Anthem will be sung by one of the stars of the national tour of the Tony-Award winning Broadway musical Hamilton at the Orpheum Theatre, presented by Hennepin Theatre Trust.

A flyover will feature two F-16 Fighting Falcons from the Minnesota National Guard’s 148th Fighter Wing , based out of Duluth.

The ceremonial first pitches will be thrown by Minneapolis natives and 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis .

The game will mark the regular season debut of the Twins’ new home uniform, including the club’s tri-color batting helmet and sleek, refined “TC” mark.

In-Game Elements Will Include:

“God Bless America” will be performed by cast members from the national tour of Hamilton .

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Special Olympics Minnesota, a group from the Buffalo (MN) Community Special Olympics will lead Target Field in a rendition of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.”

The regular season debut of the Twins’ new home uniform , including the club’s tri-color batting helmet and sleek, refined “TC” mark.

The first game activation of the Twins’ “Scoreboard 2.0″ project , including 22 new LED displays totaling more than 13.1 million LEDs (a 63% increase from 2022 and among the most extensive in Major League Baseball), the new main videoboard (76% larger than the previous display and 6th biggest in MLB), and the new Minnie & Paul Celebration Sign and Baseball Medallion.

Fans can enjoy an extensive menu of new food and beverage options and returning favorites, including the expansion of the Twins’ “Family Value” concession stands.

The Creator’s Corner presented by U.S. Bank will make its debut inside Gate 34, featuring three local businesses owned by women or Black, Indigenous and People of Color: Must Be Ruff (Brooklyn Park), Native Roots Trading Post (St. Paul) and SJC Body Love (St. Paul).

