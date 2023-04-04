Walmart is laying off more than 2,000 warehouse workers

Walmart is America’s largest private employer.
Walmart is America’s largest private employer.(Source: Walmart Inc.)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Walmart is laying off more than 2,000 workers in its warehouse.

The cuts are happening in Texas, Pennsylvania, Florida and New Jersey, according to Walmart’s filing with the Department of Labor.

The company recently told investors to expect slower sales and profit growth in the year ahead.

Walmart’s core lower-income shoppers continue to be hit by inflation which could impact sales.

The retail giant is also raising its average minimum wage from $12 to $14 an hour which could squeeze profit margins.

Walmart is America’s largest private employer.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SARA BUSHLAND
Sheriff’s Office: 27 years since the disappearance of Sara Bushland
Man accused of pointing gun at people
Man accused of pointing gun at children
Maine officials said a woman was injured after she was attacked by a cow on a trail.
Officials: Jogger injured in cattle attack, owner faces possible charges
Dunn County Sheriff
Sheriff’s Office identifies 74-year-old man dead after Dunn County fire
Amara, Sophie and Cecelia were just 11, 8 and 5-years-old at the time of their deaths.
Grief to grace: Wisconsin mother writes book honoring murdered daughters

Latest News

Small chickens are now in higher demand as companies like Kentucky Fried Chicken and...
Why prices at fast-food restaurants like Chick-fil-A are on the rise
Former president Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York on Monday, April 3, 2023....
Donald Trump set to be arraigned in historic court moment
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about climate change and clean energy at Brayton Power...
Biden offers $450M for clean energy projects at coal mines
FILE IMAGE
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office concerned about increase in child drug cases
A family moves furniture out of their destroyed home in Adamsville, Tenn. on Saturday, April 1,...
Forecast warns of more severe storms in South, Midwest