Winona Police Department gives update on endangered missing person

WINONA, Minn. (WEAU) - The Winona Police Department is giving an update on an endangered missing person.

According to a media release from the Winona Police Department, 26-year-old Madeline Kingsbury was last seen the morning of March 31 and has not had contact with family or friends. She was last seen are her home in Winona, Minn.

Kingsbury’s van is described in the media release as a 2014 dark blue Chrysler Town and Country.

The media release from the Winona Police Department states, " Recent developments led investigators to believe a van matching the description of Kingsbury’s was seen traveling from Winona to the eastern part of Filmore County Sheriff’s Office are asking residents and landowners in eastern Filmore County to check their properties, including any video cameras, doorbell cameras, game cameras, etc. for any signs of the van passing through or stopping. In addition, we asked residents/ landowners to check for signs of a disturbance or other suspicious activity. We are specifically looking for information during the timeframe of 8:00 a.m. on March 31 to 4:00 p.m. on April 1, along the Highway 43 corridor of Winona and Filmore Counties. If you have an information, please contact the Winona Police Department at 507-457-6288.”

