Wisconsinites help with tornado relief

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - More than 30 people died last week and into the weekend due to the severe weather that hit the South and Midwest. Volunteers from across the country are heading there, including people from Wisconsin.

When deciding whether to send volunteers to disasters, Mary Jane Thomsen, Executive Director of the Northwest Wisconsin chapter of the American Red Cross said they look to see how serious the disaster is and what level of support is needed. From there, they ask regions to send volunteers to help.

“Right now, more than 800 volunteers have been deployed to support the disasters that have struck over the weekend and prior to the weekend before when the tornadoes hit Mississippi and Georgia and areas surrounding that,” Thomsen said. “We have trained volunteers there to help with the recovery process as well as the sheltering and the feeding that takes place.”

Some of those volunteers are from Wisconsin.

“We have four who are working in Arkansas to help support that disaster operation,” Thomsen said. “We also have one emergency response vehicle in Madison that is on standby to deploy as needed.”

On Sunday, President Bident declared a federal disaster in Arkansas, and Arkansas’ Governor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, said they will continue working to bring help to communities in need.

“Whatever it takes to bring aid and resources and assistance to the people of Arkansas, that’s what we’re going to deliver,” Huckabee Sanders said.

As these recovery efforts continue, additional volunteers from Wisconsin are ready to jump in if needed.

“We have about three to six individuals on standby and that number is changing rapidly as people say they are ready to deploy,” Thomsen said.

Thomsen said the American Red Cross has provided more than 5,000 relief supplies to families in need.

Those interested in helping communities affected by the tornadoes can sign up to become volunteers for future deployments. Another way to help is by donating blood.

