Barron County Jails inmates have opportunity for advanced learning

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Four inmates at the Barron County Jail are learning a skill that they can use in the future for when they get out.

An instructor from Northwood Technical College said it was made possible through a grant.

“Part of it was, try to put skills in populations that didn’t have access to gain those skills,” said Ben Sorensen.

The course teaches the inmates the fundamentals of machinery, and is done so in the course of three sections.

“We’re taking essentially a college class, we’re breaking it into three chunks. So, individual micro credentials,” said Sorensen. “This one, print reading, is just allowing us to look at an engineering drawing, or a manufacturing print, and to be able to understand what all the lines and the symbols means.”

Sorensen normally teaches the handful of inmates online, but will come to the jail to monitor a test at the end of each section. He did so on Wednesday.

If students complete all three sections they can continue their education at Northwood Technical College if they choose to when they get out.

Sorensen said though with just one or two of the sections completed the inmates will have a leg up when applying for jobs down the road.

“Machinists are really sought after right now. I think most fields are hurting to have employees,” said Sorensen.

Jail director Amanda Poppe said this is the investment needed to better the community, and the lives of those who unfortunately found themselves at the county jail.

“This has been great for individuals who want to reengage in the community. Studies have shown that those getting a starting point in education, leaving a correctional facility, have earned more pay, have worked more hours,” said Poppe.

Sorensen also teaches middle and high schoolers, but said teaching the inmates has been a great time.

“When I jump on this class, day one, students were asking questions, answering questions, discussing, using the resources. Just so interactive, a positive experience.”

Inmates at St. Croix County Jail are also benefitting from the program and have their own instructor.

The course is split into three sections in case any of the inmates taking the course need to leave due to release or other reasons.

Sorensen said with the student inmates meeting online twice a week, they should complete the course by mid-May.

Classes started in late March.

