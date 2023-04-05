District thanks the community for a successful referendum

LA CROSSE, Wis. (SCHOOL DISTRICT OF LA CROSSE PRESS RELEASE)- On Tuesday, April 4, voters in the School District of La Crosse approved the district’s $60 million operational referendum. The successful referendum will have a positive impact on all of the district’s students and staff by maintaining mental health services, continuing key programs for learning and behavior in our classrooms, and updating student technology. The investment also enhances safety and security at aging buildings, addresses district-wide improvements to building accessibility, maintains instructional programming and small class sizes, and attracts and retains high-quality staff.

“We are grateful to everyone who supported our schools and students. Wec ould not have done this without you and look forward to working together to ensure our students have the best education possible,“said Board of Education President Dr.Juan Jimenez.“ The La Crosse community hasa long tradition of supporting our schools and public education and,once again,they showed up to the polls to

support our students, families, and staff. The passing of this referendum creates a number of great opportunities for the School District of La Crosse and enables us to take an important step forward in addressing district needs. “

The referendum, which received overwhelming support from voters, will provide the school district with critical resources to maintain students’ excellent educational experiences and opportunities. The wide community backing helps the district continue to prepare all students for college and the workforce, ensuring they are equipped with the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed in the21st-century global economy.

“We are proud of the community’s support for this important measure and grateful for the trust the voters have placed in us, “said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Aaron Engel. “The successful passage of the referendum is a testament to the community’s commitment to public education and their belief in the future of our students. We look forward to continuing to work together with the community to ensure our students receive the best possible education and are prepared for success in all their future endeavors.”

