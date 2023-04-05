ECPD: Officers actions were appropriate, necessary in officer involved shooting

Eau Claire officer involved critical incident
Eau Claire officer involved critical incident(COURTESY: EAU CLAIRE POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Police Department has concluded that two officers actions were appropriate in an officer involved shooting in Eau Claire.

According to a media release from the Eau Claire Police Department, the Eau Claire Police Department has concluded the Administrative Review of the incident. The media release says it has been determined that the decision-making and actions of Officers Sam Sperry and Tre Johnson were appropriate, necessary, and compliant with Eau Claire Police Department policy.

The Eau Claire District Attorney also cleared the actions of the two officers.

According to an initial media release of the incident from the Eau Claire Police Department, officers went to the 1900 block of Declaration Drive on the city’s north side for a report of a disturbance at 11:40 p.m. on Sept. 4, 2022

Police said they learned a man in the home was armed with a gun. Two officers fired shots at the man after the man allegedly pointed a gun at them. The man was then taken to a hospital, according to the release.

Clayton Livingston was charged with two counts of 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm while intoxicated, according to online court records.

