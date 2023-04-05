A few strong storms tonight, with blustery and colder weather the next few days

Strong low pressure will be tracking up through Iowa and over Eastern Minnesota tonight, bringing a warm front northward, with scattered thunderstorms. A few of these may produce large hail, favoring our southern counties along and south of I-90 where a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect. In addition to the hail threat, some heavy downpours are likely. Storms with damaging winds and even isolated tornadoes will again be possible over far Southern Wisconsin tonight. Most of these will be moving out after 10/11pm, with a mostly cloudy sky the rest of tonight. A stray shower will be possible with areas of drizzle. Temperatures will actually be on the rise as the low moves towards us, with readings climbing into the 40s. Where they peak will likely be our high temperatures for Wednesday, as colder air will be arriving through the day. Strong east winds tonight will lighten some late, before shifting to the west and becoming even stronger Wednesday morning. Sustained winds of 20-30 mph will lead to gusts of 40-45mph during the day. Other than a stray rain or snow shower, it will be mostly cloudy and dry as temperatures drop back down into the 30s.

A strong storm lifts north into Canada (weau)

The forecast then dries out and will be quiet through at least Friday. Blustery west winds will continue into at least Thursday morning before high pressure moves close enough to bring improvements for the afternoon. Clouds and sunshine will be around but it will remain chilly with highs trying to reach 40. As the high moves to the east, we will begin what will likely be a road to some real spring warmth that will peak next week. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs pushing back near average, close to 50. There is a chance we may see a bit of rain and wet snow in places Friday night with an active warm front just to our west, but this looks to exit by early Saturday. This will leave us with a warmer and likely dry Easter weekend. Clouds will give way to sunshine on Saturday, while Easter now looks mainly sunny as an approaching front now is modeled to be much weaker. The result will be a nice warm up with the first 60′s of the year expected in the Chippewa Valley. A building upper level ridge is forecast to move through the central states into next week, and with broad southwest flow, it will continue to warm. We are potentially looking at a several day stretch of well above average temperatures, with even the first 70 degree readings in the mix!

