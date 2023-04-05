Menomonie man accused of possessing child pornography, drugs

Darren Mustache
Darren Mustache(COURTESY: DUNN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Menomonie, Wis. man is accused of possessing child pornography as well as drugs.

A criminal complaint shows 25-year-old Darren Mustache is facing charges of possession of child pornography, possession of child pornography, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of tetrahydrocannabinols (THC), possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of cocaine.

According to the criminal complaint, on Jan. 21, 2023, authorities reviewed a Cyber Tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The report was submitted to NCMEC by Twitter Inc on Dec. 5, 2022 regarding apparent child pornography that was found on an account. Tip information led authorities to search an address in Menomonie.

The criminal complaint says authorities searched the home of Mustache and found a box containing drug items inside of Mustache’s room. A glass jar with white residue field tested positive for the presence of cocaine. A pestle and mortar field tested positive for the presence of cocaine. A green leafy substance also field tested positive for THC. Baggies with pills were also found.

Additionally, hard drives were taken from a computer for evidence. Authorities found two suspected images of child pornography on Mustache’s computer.

