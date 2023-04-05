Municipal water utilities testing drinking water for PFAS

PFAS
PFAS(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of La Crosse Water Utility says they are working to provide safe, high-quality drinking water that meets all federal and state standards.

According to a media release from City of La Crosse Water Utility, the Environmental Protection Agency has recently recommended new national drinking water standards for six chemicals that are part of a large family of man-made chemicals referred to as Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances.

The media release says all municipal water utilities are testing drinking water for PFOA and PFOS now and many are testing for a wider range of PFAS chemicals.

Additional information on PFAS and what you can do is available on the websites of the Environmental Protection Agency, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, or the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Additional information is also available on the City of La Crosse website.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madeline Kingsbury
Winona Police Department gives update on endangered missing person
According to the criminal complaint, Authorities received a Cyber Tip in Nov. 2022. According...
Eau Claire man accused of possessing child pornography
Eau Claire Police Department
Arrest made in Eau Claire for probation violation
Face masks
Mayo Clinic to drop mask requirement in most clinics
One-on-One: Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz
Liberal wins Wisconsin court seat ahead of abortion ruling

Latest News

Eau Claire officer involved critical incident
ECPD: Officers actions were appropriate, necessary in officer involved shooting
GOP lawmaker wins Wisconsin Senate seat, creating supermajority
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 4/5/2023 6 a.m.
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 4/5/2023 6 a.m.
ag
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold 4/5/2023