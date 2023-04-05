Municipal water utilities testing drinking water for PFAS

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of La Crosse Water Utility says they are working to provide safe, high-quality drinking water that meets all federal and state standards.

According to a media release from City of La Crosse Water Utility, the Environmental Protection Agency has recently recommended new national drinking water standards for six chemicals that are part of a large family of man-made chemicals referred to as Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances.

The media release says all municipal water utilities are testing drinking water for PFOA and PFOS now and many are testing for a wider range of PFAS chemicals.

Additional information on PFAS and what you can do is available on the websites of the Environmental Protection Agency, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, or the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Additional information is also available on the City of La Crosse website.

