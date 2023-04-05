New monument in Dunn County dedicated to Caryville ferry

CARYVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new monument in Dunn County is memorializing a ferry that ran across the Chippewa River for decades.

The monument is dedicated to the Caryville ferry, and is located at Holte’s Landing in Caryville. The plaque depicts images and a brief history of the ferry. The ferry would run for 18 hours a day, 7 days a week carrying 2 cars at a time across the Chippewa River.

A bridge was constructed in 1964, shutting down the ferry for good, but one former operator says he has life long memories from working on the ferry.

“The thing when you’re 12 years old and you start running a ferry, you learn to get along with the public. And there were so many nice people that come across the ferry, just just really really beautiful,” Arthur Alf, Former Ferry Operator, said.”

Alf says some days were slow, but the busiest days of the year were on Sundays when up to 300 cars wanted to cross the river.

