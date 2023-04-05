Possible impacts of the spring election in Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - More than 33,000 voters in Eau Claire County cast their ballots in the spring election.

Wisconsin’s Supreme Court race garnered a lot of attention, switching the court from leaning conservative to leaning liberal. Janet Protasiewicz will be the next justice to sit on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

WEAU political analyst John Frank said that race was being watched so closely because of the effects it could have on the state.

“That race could have an impact on internal politics of the court because it seemingly creates a 4-3 margin for the more liberal members of the court,” Frank said. “It could have an impact on such major decisions as abortion and perhaps some consideration of the legislative redistricting in the state of Wisconsin as well.”

But there was another race that had a large effect in the state, the senate seat for Wisconsin’s 8th District, creating a Republican supermajority in the state senate.

“It gives them some power over gubernatorial appointments that they otherwise would not necessarily have in the sense that they can remove somebody now that they had previously approved,” Frank said.

This supermajority also grants state Republicans the power of impeachment.

“A civil officer can be removed for corrupt behavior or criminal behavior by a simple majority vote in the assembly, which indicts them, or sends it to the senate and the senate has to have a two-thirds majority to remove them,” Frank said. “This gives the Republicans in the state legislature the power of impeachment that they wouldn’t have otherwise without some sort of help from the other side. This power hasn’t been used for 170 years so it’s going to be interesting to see what happens.”

Frank said he expects 2023 and 2024 to continue being big years in Wisconsin regarding politics in the state. The win from Protasiewicz flips Wisconsin’s Supreme Court into liberal control for the first time in 15 years. She will be entering a 10-year term.

