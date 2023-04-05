The School District of Neillsville Passes $12.5 Million Referendum

NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (SCHOOL DISTRICT OF NEILLSVILLE PRESS RELEASE) - The School District of Neillsville will undergo significant changes over the next year. The District passed a $12.5 million referendum in last night’s election. The funds will be used to repair outdated electrical lines, replace inefficient equipment, and improve learning environments.

”The community was really engaged throughout this process,” said District Administrator John Gaier. “We are incredibly grateful for their support and the ability to address these much-needed repairs.”

The proposed projects were identified through the District’s long-term maintenance plan, discussions with the Board of Education, and the results of a community-wide survey. The question was approved by 65% of residents. Community members are encouraged to follow along with the District’s construction progress at www.neillsville.k12.wi.us/district/facility-planning.cfm.

