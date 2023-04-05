Strong winds slowly diminish Thursday with a gradual warming trend into Easter weekend

Clouds dominated throughout the day as low pressure pushed further northeast, but the bigger story today has been blustery winds from the west. Peak gusts were reported between 30 and 40 mph with temperatures gradually falling though the 30s this afternoon. Dry weather continues tonight with variable clouds as the next high pressure system approaches from the west. Winds will remain strong out of the west at 15-20 mph, with higher gusts up to 45 mph not being ruled out. Overnight lows will bottom out in the mid and upper 20s. Sunshine makes a return tomorrow as our high inches closer to the region with blustery west winds slowly diminishing during the afternoon. Unfortunately, we’ll have to endure one more day with below average temperatures as afternoon highs only reach up to around 40.

High pressure moves in Thursday with sunshine, decreasing winds, and cold temps (WEAU)

Friday will bring partly to mostly sunny skies as high pressure becomes situated to the east, while a warm front develops south and west of the area. With winds turning out of the east and southeast, temperatures will return around average in the low 50s. A few rain and wet snow showers are possible Friday night as an upper-level shortwave drops down from the northwest, ahead of an approaching ridge. Some of these may linger into early Saturday morning, otherwise Easter weekend will get off to a nice start with increasing sunshine and a shot at reaching 60° for the first time this year in Eau Claire. By Sunday, a warm front will be lifting through the Upper Midwest with breezy south and southwest winds as high pressure remains in place to the east. The southerly flow will likely bring widespread 60s just in time for the holiday, but there continues to be a few hints at scattered showers as another shortwave crosses the region. For now, this is a small chance with partly to mostly cloudy skies in store. Even warmer weather looks to arrive early next week as a large upper-level ridge of high pressure builds over the Central United States. Temperatures well into the 60s and 70s appear likely for Western Wisconsin with plenty of sunshine, before our next shower chance comes mid-week with a front moving in.

