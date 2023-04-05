Turnout in Wisconsin Supreme Court race breaks record

Voting sign
Voting sign
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:13 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Turnout in Wisconsin’s hotly contest Supreme Court race broke the previous record high set for spring elections that don’t coincide with a presidential primary.

Turnout had already surpassed 36% of the voting-age population, with more than 10% of votes yet to be counted. The previous high was 34% set in the 2011 race won by Justice David Prosser that came in the heat of the Act 10 union rights debate.

This year’s race, won by Democratic-backed candidate Janet Protasiewicz, was the most expensive race for a state Supreme Court in U.S. history, more than tripling the previous high of $15 million set in 2004 in Illinois.

Protasiewicz, a Milwaukee County circuit judge, defeated Republican-backed Dan Kelly, a former justice who also lost in 2020. Her win means that liberal justices will control the court for at least the next two years, starting in August.

Protasiewicz and her backers made the race largely a referendum on abortion rights.

More than 1.7 million people cast ballots in the race this year, besting the 1.6 million that cast ballots in the 2020 race when there was also a presidential primary. Turnout that year was 35%.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madeline Kingsbury
Winona Police Department gives update on endangered missing person
According to the criminal complaint, Authorities received a Cyber Tip in Nov. 2022. According...
Eau Claire man accused of possessing child pornography
Eau Claire Police Department
Arrest made in Eau Claire for probation violation
Face masks
Mayo Clinic to drop mask requirement in most clinics
One-on-One: Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz
Liberal wins Wisconsin court seat ahead of abortion ruling

Latest News

Under SB 1, conditions like Chron’s Disease, PTSD, and HIV/AIDS would be eligible for treatment...
Anti-marijuana groups push Noem for veto on medical marijuana expansion bill
The President spoke at a conservation summit Tuesday
Climate activists say President broke ‘promise’ by approving the Willow Oil Project
The President spoke at a conservation summit Tuesday
Climate activists say President broke ‘promise’ by approving the Willow Oil Project
Gov. Kristi Noem says that the United States should not be involved in the Ukraine-Russia...
Noem, SD Congressional Delegation at odds over Ukraine war
On Wednesday at a bill signing in Mitchell, the Governor took members of legislative leadership...
Noem spars with legislative leadership, threatens vetoes