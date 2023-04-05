Understanding A1C tests

Some Hy-Vee stores are offering free A1C tests in April
Some Hy-Vee stores are offering free A1C tests in April(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In the month of April, Hy-Vee Dietitians will be conducting 1,500 FREE A1C screenings at over 50 Hy-Vee locations, including Eau Claire.

Hemoglobin A1C is a simple blood test that measures your average blood sugar level over the prior 3 month time period. 

Individuals living with pre-diabetes or diabetes use the A1C information to help manage their blood glucose levels. 

Register for test

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madeline Kingsbury
Winona Police Department gives update on endangered missing person
According to the criminal complaint, Authorities received a Cyber Tip in Nov. 2022. According...
Eau Claire man accused of possessing child pornography
Eau Claire Police Department
Arrest made in Eau Claire for probation violation
Face masks
Mayo Clinic to drop mask requirement in most clinics
One-on-One: Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz
Liberal wins Wisconsin court seat ahead of abortion ruling

Latest News

Youth Leadership Eau Claire offers an opportunity for area high schoolers to hone leadership...
Youth Leadership Eau Claire
CLINT & JACKIE PAGE
DR. CHRIS LONGBELLA AND HSHS SACRED HEART BIRTHING CENTER
GENTRIE BAECKER