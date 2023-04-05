Understanding A1C tests

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In the month of April, Hy-Vee Dietitians will be conducting 1,500 FREE A1C screenings at over 50 Hy-Vee locations, including Eau Claire.

Hemoglobin A1C is a simple blood test that measures your average blood sugar level over the prior 3 month time period.

Individuals living with pre-diabetes or diabetes use the A1C information to help manage their blood glucose levels.

