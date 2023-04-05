Victim in Jackson County death investigation identified

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The victim in a death investigation in Jackson County is identified.

According to a media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of the Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation and the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory have identified the human remains found during the death investigation on County Highway O in the Town of Manchester.

The media release says the human remains have been identified as those of 51-year-old Richard Lee Bork of rural Black River Falls, Wisconsin.

The media release states, “Star Myers (Bork) reported her husband, Richard Bork, as a missing person on March 9th, 2023, but the totality of information obtained throughout this investigation has made it clear to law enforcement that Richard Bork was never missing, but instead was the victim of a homicide.”

