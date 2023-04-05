Youth Leadership Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Youth Leadership Eau Claire, a program through the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce, helps area high schoolers develop leadership skills while getting them involved in the community.

Students from Altoona, Augusta, Fall Creek, Eau Claire Memorial, Eau Claire North, Eau Claire Virtual School, Regis, or Wildlands Charter school are eligible to apply.

Participants attend a two-day opening retreat and eight one-day sessions over a nine-month period.

For more information on Youth Leadership Eau Claire, please contact the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce website.

The Youth Leadership Eau Claire Application for the Class of 2024 is now OPEN for current high school sophomores to apply!

