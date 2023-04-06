1 person dead, 1 firefighter hurt after structure fire in Town of Wheaton

TOWN OF WHEATON, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead, and a firefighter is hurt after a structure fire in Chippewa County Wednesday.

According to a media release from Wheaton Fire & Rescue, on April 5, 2023 at 5:39 p.m. Wheaton Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a medical alarm at 2754 20th Street in the Town of Wheaton, south of South Highway 29. Authorities were informed that the call was potentially a fire response.

The media release says crews arrived and reported smoke coming from the first floor of the two-story home. It was believed the occupant of the home, an elderly woman was still inside. A tool was used to knock down the fire and Wheaton & Fire Rescue made entry into the first floor to conduct search and rescue.

According to the media release, the woman was found in the living room area of the home and was removed. Resuscitation efforts were not successful and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The fire was extinguished. There was no indication of extension of the fire to other parts of the home. The entire home had significant smoke damage. The fire is believed to have started near a char in the center of the living room. The fire is not suspicious in nature. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

The media release adds that one Wheaton firefighter was treated at the scene and taken by Eau Claire Fire Department Medics to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Assisting Wheaton Fire Rescue with the incident was Eau Claire Fire Department Medic units, Chippewa County Sheriff Deputies, Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department Communications Center, State Fire Marshalls Office, and the Chippewa County Coroner’s Office.

