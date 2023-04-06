Antigo man convicted of mother’s murder gets life, chance at parole in 40 years

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - A 40-year-old Antigo man convicted of killing his own mother will spend life in prison with the chance at parole after he turns 80 years old.

Derek Goplin was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide following a February jury trial.

Investigators said he killed his mother on Halloween 2021. Her body was found the next day during a welfare check by the police. Police said Susan Reese, 63, died of stab wounds. Officers conducted a sweep of the home, finding a folding knife with blood and hair on it. They also noted the victim had defensive wounds.

Goplin was arrested three days after Reese’s death in Racine County.

In Wisconsin, a conviction for first-degree intentional homicide carries a mandatory punishment of a life sentence. Thursday’s hearing discussed the possibility of parole. Parole is not guaranteed.

