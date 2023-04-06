Antigo man convicted of mother’s murder gets life, chance at parole in 40 years

Derek Goplin, 39 is on trial for killing his mother
Derek Goplin, 39 is on trial for killing his mother(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - A 40-year-old Antigo man convicted of killing his own mother will spend life in prison with the chance at parole after he turns 80 years old.

Derek Goplin was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide following a February jury trial.

Investigators said he killed his mother on Halloween 2021. Her body was found the next day during a welfare check by the police. Police said Susan Reese, 63, died of stab wounds. Officers conducted a sweep of the home, finding a folding knife with blood and hair on it. They also noted the victim had defensive wounds.

Goplin was arrested three days after Reese’s death in Racine County.

In Wisconsin, a conviction for first-degree intentional homicide carries a mandatory punishment of a life sentence. Thursday’s hearing discussed the possibility of parole. Parole is not guaranteed.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madeline Kingsbury
Winona Police Department gives update on endangered missing person
Scientists at a Florida lab could feel something big inside a dead, 18-foot Burmese python, so...
GRAPHIC: Scientists find 5-foot alligator inside dead python
Madeline Kingsbury
Police believe missing Winona woman’s disappearance ‘involuntary and suspicious’
Authorities said Richard V. Cunningham, 42, was arrested in connection to a sexual assault last...
Man arrested for tackling, sexually assaulting woman on bike trail, sheriff’s office says
Investigation
Victim in Jackson County death investigation identified

Latest News

Chippewa County Administrator Randy Scholz's hand on the mouse at his office in Chippewa Falls,...
A Chippewa County government office is notifying residents of a data breach
Students Donate Blankets for Children in Need
Students Donate Blankets for Children in Need
4-Year-Old in Critical Condition After Fall
4-Year-Old in Critical Condition After Fall
students donate blankets
Students donate blankets for children in need
Breakfast For Dinner
Breakfast For Dinner (4/6/23)