Authorities in Eau Claire note increase in thefts from vehicles

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities in Eau Claire note an increase in thefts from vehicles.

That is according to a social post via the Eau Claire Police Department Facebook Page.

The social post states, “Our Crime Analyst has noted an increase in thefts from vehicles in the past weeks. Most have occurred on weekdays, in the evening through overnight hours. While the majority have been on the South side, there have been incidents spanning the entire Eau Claire area. The incidents include both forced entry to locked vehicles as well unlocked vehicles. In the past 20 days 4 firearms have been reported stolen from vehicles. Please take steps to remove any valuables, especially firearms, from vehicles and report any suspicious activity.”

