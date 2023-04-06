City of La Crosse invites residents to participate in “No Mow May!”

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department is inviting residents to join in the second year of the sustainabler initiative, “No Mow May!”

A media release from City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation, & Forestry states, “Participants must register their yard to forgo mowing throughout the month of May. The goal of “No Mow May” is to provide early season forage for emerging native pollinators by reducing lawnmowing frequency during a month where foraging resources are limited.”

Here are ways registration can be completed, as listed in the media release:

Register over the phone by calling 608-789-7533 Monday -Thursday from 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Register in person at City Hall (400 La Crosse St) Monday -Thursday from 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Register online HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.