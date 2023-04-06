Dine out for ECCHA set for April 11

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Four restaurants in Eau Claire are donating part of their proceeds to the Eau Claire County Humane Association next week.

On Tuesday, April 11, Panda Express and Panera are donating 20 percent of sales, Milwaukee Burger is donating 10 percent of sales, and the Chipotle on Golf Road is donating 33 percent of sales.

Panda Express: 20% of all sales from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Customer needs to provide event flyer).

Panera: 20% of all sales between 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Customer needs to mention event).

Milwaukee Burger: 10% of all sales from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Chipotle: 33% of sales between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Golf Road location only (Customer needs to show flyer OR mention fundraiser).

