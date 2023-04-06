Ellsworth Cheese Curd Festival Named a Winner in the 2023 USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Travel Award Contest

ELLSWORTH, Wis. (NEWS RELEASE) -Ellsworth, Wisconsin’s Cheese Curd Festival was named one of the country’s “Best Specialty Food Festivals” in USA Today’s Readers’ Choice Contest on Friday. The popular festival attracts tens of thousands of cheese fans to the area each summer.

Each June, thousands of pounds of cheese curds made by Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery are served at the Cheese Curd Festival. Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery is the Cheese Curd Festival’s main sponsor. In addition, Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery Staff helps plan the event and ensures expert frying of the cheese curds. Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery Cheese Curds are made from milk produced by 250 patron family farms.

“As the Cheese Curd Capital of Wisconsin, Ellsworth has so much to offer those who are from or traveling to the area,” said Paul Bauer, CEO and general manager of Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery. “Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery is proud of the Cheese Curd Festival’s recognition by USA Today’s Readers’ Choice Contest and looks forward to returning as the main sponsor of this year’s Cheese Curd Festival.”

Ellsworth, Wisconsin was nominated by an expert panel and chosen as a winner by voters in the public. All winners can be viewed at 10best.com. Learn more about the Cheese Curd Festival at cheesecurdfestival.com. This year’s Cheese Curd Festival will be held on June 23-24, 2023 in Ellsworth, Wisconsin.

Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery is a farmer-owned co-op based in the Cheese Curd Capital of Wisconsin, Ellsworth. For 112 years, their 250 patron family dairy farms and dedicated employees have been proudly producing award-winning cheese curds and artisan cheeses.

