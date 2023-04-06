Gov. Evers signs bill to attract, retain jailers

Act gives jailers improved benefits
Gov. Tony Evers signs 2023 Wisconsin Act 4
Gov. Tony Evers signs 2023 Wisconsin Act 4(Wisconsin Governor's Office)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new bill aims to attract and retain Wisconsin county jail staff, as the state has recently seen a shortage.

The bill gives these workers the same benefits as others with protective occupation status. The benefits include earlier retirement at the age of 50 and disability benefits, the governor’s office announced.

Assembly Bill 28, now called 2023 Wisconsin Act 4, reclassifies county jailers under the Wisconsin Retirement System to deliver these benefits.

Wisconsin prisons have seen a staffing shortage recently, according to a report. Better staffing in prisons allows prisoners more time outside of their rooms, resulting in higher quality of life.

Gov. Evers praised the bill for being bipartisan and said signing the act supports keeping Wisconsin safe. He previously said he would consider rejecting a Republican budget that didn’t raise pay for criminal justice workers.

The last time the bill was presented in the State Assembly, it passed with 0 noes.

