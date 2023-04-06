Hope Gospel Mission to host annual Easter Community Dinner Saturday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Hope Gospel Mission is set to host its annual Easter Community Dinner Saturday.

Though officially called a dinner, people can stop by the Hope Renewal Center for Men from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. to celebrate the holiday.

The take-out or dine in meal is free to everyone and will include traditional ham, cheesy potatoes, vegetables, and cake for dessert.

“We believe that the holiday should be spent with those that people love and their families. And sometimes it’s not always easy to do that, especially the past few years with COVID. It’s been really difficult for people to spend time with their loved ones, and we want to make it possible for them to be able to do that. Or people who are struggling with homelessness, they may not have a place to go for the holiday. So we want to provide that,” Evening Snow, Administrative Assistant, said.

Hope Gospel Mission also hosts annual community meals for Thanksgiving and Christmas

