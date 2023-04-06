Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of Tomah man

Jackson County Death Investigation
Jackson County Death Investigation(COURTESY: JACKSON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Tomah man.

According to a media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on April 5, 2023, around 3:19 p.m. the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible dead person lying alongside a rural road in the Town of Alma, just outside the village limits of Merrillan. Upon arrival of law enforcement, it was determined that the person was dead. The cause of death was not readily apparent upon initial investigation. The Jackson County Medical Examiner is assisting with the investigation and a forensic autopsy will be completed.

The media release says the person was identified as 35-year-old Mitchell Norman Link II of Tomah, Wis. This case is under investigation.

According to the media release, if anyone has information regarding the circumstances surrounding Link’s death or his whereabouts on April 5, prior to being found, you are asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 715-284-5373. Information can also be provided through Jackson County Crime Stoppers at P3tips.com or 1-800-228-3203. The Sheriff’s Office believes this is an isolated incident and there is no further threat or danger to the public.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madeline Kingsbury
Winona Police Department gives update on endangered missing person
Scientists at a Florida lab could feel something big inside a dead, 18-foot Burmese python, so...
GRAPHIC: Scientists find 5-foot alligator inside dead python
Authorities said Richard V. Cunningham, 42, was arrested in connection to a sexual assault last...
Man arrested for tackling, sexually assaulting woman on bike trail, sheriff’s office says
Madeline Kingsbury
Police believe missing Winona woman’s disappearance ‘involuntary and suspicious’
Eau Claire Police Department
Arrest made in Eau Claire for probation violation

Latest News

Ambulance
Man dead after suffering accidental, self-inflicted gunshot in Trempealeau County
Mass search party for missing Winona woman planned for April 7
Mass search for missing Winona woman planned for April 7
ECPD
Authorities in Eau Claire note increase in thefts from vehicles
Boy trapped in septic tank taken to hospital
Sheriff’s Office: 4-year-old taken to hospital after being trapped in septic tank