Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of Tomah man

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Tomah man.

According to a media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on April 5, 2023, around 3:19 p.m. the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible dead person lying alongside a rural road in the Town of Alma, just outside the village limits of Merrillan. Upon arrival of law enforcement, it was determined that the person was dead. The cause of death was not readily apparent upon initial investigation. The Jackson County Medical Examiner is assisting with the investigation and a forensic autopsy will be completed.

The media release says the person was identified as 35-year-old Mitchell Norman Link II of Tomah, Wis. This case is under investigation.

According to the media release, if anyone has information regarding the circumstances surrounding Link’s death or his whereabouts on April 5, prior to being found, you are asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 715-284-5373. Information can also be provided through Jackson County Crime Stoppers at P3tips.com or 1-800-228-3203. The Sheriff’s Office believes this is an isolated incident and there is no further threat or danger to the public.

