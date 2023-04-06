Man dead after suffering accidental, self-inflicted gunshot in Trempealeau County

Ambulance
Ambulance(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOWN OF TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WEAU) -A man is dead after suffering an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot in Trempealeau County.

According to a media release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, on April 6, 2023 around 7:02 a.m. authorities received report of a 22- year-old man that had been shot in the parking lot of N15811 Klein Ln in the Town of Trempealeau and needed medical emergency services. Deputies and officers arrived on scene and began life-saving measures until the ambulance and helicopter arrived. The man later died at the scene.

The media release says investigation shows this was an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot and there is not a threat to the public.

Assisting the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office with this incident was the Galesville Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Trempealeau Fire Responders and Fire Department, Tri-State Ambulance and Gundersen-Air.

