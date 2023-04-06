Staff at Eagle River hospital say ‘Karen the Turkey’ won’t leave

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Staff at Aspirus Eagle River Hospital is asking staff and patients to give an unwanted visitor space.

They jokingly said ‘Karen’ the turkey is ignoring visiting hours.

The hospital made a few calls and learned once spring has sprung, Karen should wander off into the wild. Apparently, Karen is on Turkey Lurkey Time. In the meantime, visitors should not chase or approach Karen, and attempt to stay 6 to 8 feet away from her.

The staff has been told turkeys tend to struggle to eat when there’s a lot of snow and with a good supply of bird feeders in the surrounding neighborhood, Karen decided 201 E. Hospital Rd would be a great place to wing it.

